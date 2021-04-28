Credit Acceptance (CACC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.13 million. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CACC stock opened at $390.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.61. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.22.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.20.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

