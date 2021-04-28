Credit Suisse Group Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.19.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

