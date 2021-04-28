Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s current price.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,979. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $44,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,288 shares of company stock valued at $351,256 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

