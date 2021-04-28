Credit Suisse Group Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $259.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $259.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $20.59 on Wednesday, reaching $234.54. The company had a trading volume of 163,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.01. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

