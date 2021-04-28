Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

