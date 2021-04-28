Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Randstad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Randstad stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Randstad has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

