Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.260–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.64 million.Cree also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.22)-($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.07.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Cree’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.