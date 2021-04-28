Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $100.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CREE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $116.64 on Monday. Cree has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cree by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

