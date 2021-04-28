Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEQP stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEQP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

