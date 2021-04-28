Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 291,710 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 212,593 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. 11,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

