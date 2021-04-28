Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

ABBV traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.98. 50,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $103.11. The stock has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

