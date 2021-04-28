Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. 1,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.