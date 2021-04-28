Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEM. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,649,000 after purchasing an additional 183,520 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,275,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,521,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,079,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,670. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

