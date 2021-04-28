Cribstone Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. 981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $79.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.