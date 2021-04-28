Cribstone Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG remained flat at $$62.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,136. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

