Cricut’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 5th (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Cricut’s (NASDAQ:EWTX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 5th. Cricut had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $176,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Cricut’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

