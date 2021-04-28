CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Hits $237,040.49

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $237,040.49 and $12.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,811,201 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

