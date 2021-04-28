Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.44. The stock had a trading volume of 130,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. Crocs has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.