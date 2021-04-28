Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC cut Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.