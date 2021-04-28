CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Trading 7.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.92. Approximately 5,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 126,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900 over the last ninety days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $750.41 million, a P/E ratio of 207.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

