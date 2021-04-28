Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 80 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $43,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 377.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $267.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.98. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

