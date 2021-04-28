Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

