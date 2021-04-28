Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.