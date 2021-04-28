Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

NYSE WRB opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

