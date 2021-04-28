Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $260.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

