Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,560 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 595,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

