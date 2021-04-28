Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $184.74 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $188.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

