Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.62.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE CCI opened at $184.74 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $188.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.26.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.