Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $129.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $124,947,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $69,238,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

