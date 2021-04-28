Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.37

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $9.92. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 21,406 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $63.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 58.74% and a net margin of 10.39%.

In other news, CEO David Portnoy purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

