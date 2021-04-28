CryptoTask (CTASK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $456,765.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $456,765.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00273760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.01033132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.00728534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,447.75 or 1.00091683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

