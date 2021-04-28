CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $701,928. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.