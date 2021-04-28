CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.68. CSX has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit