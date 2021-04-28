CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.68. CSX has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

