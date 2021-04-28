CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at 3.90-4.20 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTO stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $313.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Earnings History for CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit