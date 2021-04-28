CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.90-4.20 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTO stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $313.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

