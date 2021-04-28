Cumulus Media (CMLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $198.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.27. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

CMLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

