Cutera (CUTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cutera stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

