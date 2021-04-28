CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CYGIY remained flat at $$8.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

