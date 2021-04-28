Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 39 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,197.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

