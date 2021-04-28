CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $73.12 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

