CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.32 Million

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Brokerages predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report $20.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $49.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $94.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $129.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $85.56 million, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 86,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 787,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,899. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $642.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

