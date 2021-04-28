Cytosorbents (CTSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $387.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.36. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

