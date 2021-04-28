DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Investment analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.

