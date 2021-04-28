DA Davidson Weighs in on Columbus McKinnon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of CMCO opened at $53.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

