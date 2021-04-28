Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €115.00 ($135.29) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.56 ($94.78).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €74.61 ($87.78) on Monday. Daimler has a 52-week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52-week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €74.00 and its 200-day moving average is €61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

