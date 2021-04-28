Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $90.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
