Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $90.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

