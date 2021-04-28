Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Down 94.2% in April

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,885. Dakota Territory Resource has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Get Dakota Territory Resource alerts:

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Richard Lynn Bachman sold 994,199 shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $497,099.50.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.