Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Apr 28th, 2021

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50-9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.100-2.600 EPS.

DAN stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. 1,142,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Dana has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -554.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

