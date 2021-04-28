Datum (DAT) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Datum has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $420,440.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datum has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.00849798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00066025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,494.04 or 0.08192928 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.