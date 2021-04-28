DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of DCCPF remained flat at $$81.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DCC has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.