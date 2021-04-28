DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DCP Midstream has a payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

DCP opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

